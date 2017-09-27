Combat demonstrations, ‘Game of Thrones’ discussions part of this year’s KnightFest

Middle Georgia State University is stepping back into medieval times for a couple days. The school’s library is hosting the second KnightFest on Oct. 3-5.
The festival includes lectures themed around HBO series “Game of Thrones” and combat demonstrations. Events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.mga.edu/news/2017/09/knightsfest-2017.php.
▪ “Shame, Shame, Shame: Inspirations for Cersei’s Walk of Shame and Public Penance in Medieval Europe” lecture — 3 p.m. Tuesday in library media room on the Cochran campus; 3 p.m. Thursday in library lab two on the Macon campus.
▪ “Femme Fatales in HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’” screening and discussion — 4 p.m. Tuesday in library media room in Cochran.
▪ “Powerful and Powerless Women in ‘Game of Thrones’” panel discussion — 2 p.m. Tuesday in library labs one and two in Macon; 3 p.m. Thursday in library media room in Cochran.
▪ “Witchcraft in Early Modern Europe & ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’” lecture — 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Thomas Hall room 130 in Warner Robins; 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in library lab two in Macon.
▪ “Women in Medieval Art” lecture — 4 p.m. Tuesday in Thomas Hall room 130 in Warner Robins; 5 p.m. Wednesday in library lab two in Macon.
▪ Combat demonstrations — 2 p.m. Wednesday on the lawn between the library and the Teacher Education Building in Macon; 4 p.m. Thursday on the front lawn of Walker Hall in Cochran.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
