Middle Georgia State University’s campus in Cochran.
Middle Georgia State University’s campus in Cochran. Special to The Telegraph
Middle Georgia State University’s campus in Cochran. Special to The Telegraph

Education

Combat demonstrations, ‘Game of Thrones’ discussions part of this year’s KnightFest

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

September 27, 2017 9:57 AM

Middle Georgia State University is stepping back into medieval times for a couple days. The school’s library is hosting the second KnightFest on Oct. 3-5.

The festival includes lectures themed around HBO series “Game of Thrones” and combat demonstrations. Events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.mga.edu/news/2017/09/knightsfest-2017.php.

▪  “Shame, Shame, Shame: Inspirations for Cersei’s Walk of Shame and Public Penance in Medieval Europe” lecture — 3 p.m. Tuesday in library media room on the Cochran campus; 3 p.m. Thursday in library lab two on the Macon campus.

▪  “Femme Fatales in HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’” screening and discussion — 4 p.m. Tuesday in library media room in Cochran.

▪  “Powerful and Powerless Women in ‘Game of Thrones’” panel discussion — 2 p.m. Tuesday in library labs one and two in Macon; 3 p.m. Thursday in library media room in Cochran.

▪  “Witchcraft in Early Modern Europe & ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’” lecture — 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Thomas Hall room 130 in Warner Robins; 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in library lab two in Macon.

▪  “Women in Medieval Art” lecture — 4 p.m. Tuesday in Thomas Hall room 130 in Warner Robins; 5 p.m. Wednesday in library lab two in Macon.

▪  Combat demonstrations — 2 p.m. Wednesday on the lawn between the library and the Teacher Education Building in Macon; 4 p.m. Thursday on the front lawn of Walker Hall in Cochran.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 1:26

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg
There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started 1:56

There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started
Westside students eclipse their science knowledge 2:31

Westside students eclipse their science knowledge

View More Video