Education

60 schools to be represented at college fair

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

September 27, 2017 9:52 AM

High school students can do a little college shopping this Tuesday. The Probe College Fair Tour will be at Middle Georgia State University from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to all students, although most who attend are juniors and seniors. Nearly 60 schools are slated to be represented at the fair. To see the full list of colleges, go to http://www.gaprobe.org/tour-information-2/ and click on “Macon fair” under Oct. 3.

The event will be held on Middle Georgia State’s Macon campus at 100 University Parkway. Attendees can pre-register at www.gaprobe.org/#students, but it’s not required.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

  Comments  

