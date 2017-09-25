Athletes have a message for students who see violence all around them

More Videos 3:09 DA, Sheriff respond to mom's plea for son's death investigation to be reopened Pause 1:28 Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions 2:10 Isaac Nauta talks about his touchdown reception 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:10 'I love helping people,' Lake Tobesofkee shooter says while asking for lesser sentence 1:29 Volunteer helps old fire equipment get to Nicaragua 1:05 Georgia lights up Notre Dame Stadium 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 0:28 Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech 1:56 How molecular breast imaging works Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Athletes stand together to end violence A new initiative called Athletes Against Violence aims to help end gun violence in Macon. Former NBA player Norm Nixon is among a dozen athletes who have joined the project. A new initiative called Athletes Against Violence aims to help end gun violence in Macon. Former NBA player Norm Nixon is among a dozen athletes who have joined the project. Andrea Honaker and Jenna Eason The Telegraph

