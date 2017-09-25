Athletes have a message for students who see violence all around them

A dozen former athletes are standing together in support of their current and former hometown.
They’ve joined together for a new initiative called Athletes Against Violence, which aims to stem gun violence in Macon.
The guests, who included retired NBA player Norm Nixon and former Mayor C. Jack Ellis, spoke to middle school students at Cirrus Academy on Monday afternoon. Many of them graduated from Macon high schools and went on to play college or professional sports, and some of them even went to school in the Cirrus building when it was Hamilton Elementary School.
The initiative is in response to the 20 homicides that have already happened in Macon this year, Ellis said. The athletes have pledged to work with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and partner with the business community, faith community, school leaders and others to find solutions to the problem.
“We’re all concerned about this community. We’re going to do whatever we can to eliminate it,” Ellis said. “Athletes have a lot of power. We are standing today for our hometown. We are standing against gun violence. ... We want to make sure that we continue to instill hope.”
Many of the athletes came from humble beginnings, but they wouldn’t let that keep them from academic and athletic success, Ellis said. The guest speakers encouraged the students to do their best and strive for greatness.
Nixon, who was a star for the Los Angeles Lakers, grew up in the Tindall Heights and Bird City areas of Macon. He said he couldn’t have gone go to college without a scholarship, so he worked hard to make sure his sports skills helped get him there.
“There’s a new expectation for kids who grow up in these communities. You should want to excel to show people because they don’t expect it of you,” Nixon said. “I always want to to see my hometown doing well.
“It’s disturbing to think about all the kids that have been killed. Anything I can do to help the situation, I’m more than willing to help.”
The event starts an important conversation that the school will continue to have with its students, principal Gail Fowler said. The Athletes Against Violence initiative will help provide resources and support that are needed to go beyond the talk.
“Our community can make a difference,” CEO Ashanti Johnson told her students. “There are no excuses young people. The only thing left is up to you. I look forward to seeing you guys up here at some point, saying I am from Macon and I’ve done some amazing things and I’m here to help the next generation.”
