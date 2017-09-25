More Videos

DA, Sheriff respond to mom's plea for son's death investigation to be reopened 3:09

DA, Sheriff respond to mom's plea for son's death investigation to be reopened

Pause
Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions 1:28

Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions

Isaac Nauta talks about his touchdown reception 2:10

Isaac Nauta talks about his touchdown reception

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

'I love helping people,' Lake Tobesofkee shooter says while asking for lesser sentence 2:10

'I love helping people,' Lake Tobesofkee shooter says while asking for lesser sentence

Volunteer helps old fire equipment get to Nicaragua 1:29

Volunteer helps old fire equipment get to Nicaragua

Georgia lights up Notre Dame Stadium 1:05

Georgia lights up Notre Dame Stadium

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:30

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech 0:28

Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech

How molecular breast imaging works 1:56

How molecular breast imaging works

  • Athletes stand together to end violence

    A new initiative called Athletes Against Violence aims to help end gun violence in Macon. Former NBA player Norm Nixon is among a dozen athletes who have joined the project.

A new initiative called Athletes Against Violence aims to help end gun violence in Macon. Former NBA player Norm Nixon is among a dozen athletes who have joined the project. Andrea Honaker and Jenna Eason The Telegraph
A new initiative called Athletes Against Violence aims to help end gun violence in Macon. Former NBA player Norm Nixon is among a dozen athletes who have joined the project. Andrea Honaker and Jenna Eason The Telegraph

Education

Athletes have a message for students who see violence all around them

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

September 25, 2017 6:06 PM

A dozen former athletes are standing together in support of their current and former hometown.

They’ve joined together for a new initiative called Athletes Against Violence, which aims to stem gun violence in Macon.

The guests, who included retired NBA player Norm Nixon and former Mayor C. Jack Ellis, spoke to middle school students at Cirrus Academy on Monday afternoon. Many of them graduated from Macon high schools and went on to play college or professional sports, and some of them even went to school in the Cirrus building when it was Hamilton Elementary School.

The initiative is in response to the 20 homicides that have already happened in Macon this year, Ellis said. The athletes have pledged to work with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and partner with the business community, faith community, school leaders and others to find solutions to the problem.

“We’re all concerned about this community. We’re going to do whatever we can to eliminate it,” Ellis said. “Athletes have a lot of power. We are standing today for our hometown. We are standing against gun violence. ... We want to make sure that we continue to instill hope.”

Many of the athletes came from humble beginnings, but they wouldn’t let that keep them from academic and athletic success, Ellis said. The guest speakers encouraged the students to do their best and strive for greatness.

Nixon, who was a star for the Los Angeles Lakers, grew up in the Tindall Heights and Bird City areas of Macon. He said he couldn’t have gone go to college without a scholarship, so he worked hard to make sure his sports skills helped get him there.

“There’s a new expectation for kids who grow up in these communities. You should want to excel to show people because they don’t expect it of you,” Nixon said. “I always want to to see my hometown doing well.

“It’s disturbing to think about all the kids that have been killed. Anything I can do to help the situation, I’m more than willing to help.”

The event starts an important conversation that the school will continue to have with its students, principal Gail Fowler said. The Athletes Against Violence initiative will help provide resources and support that are needed to go beyond the talk.

“Our community can make a difference,” CEO Ashanti Johnson told her students. “There are no excuses young people. The only thing left is up to you. I look forward to seeing you guys up here at some point, saying I am from Macon and I’ve done some amazing things and I’m here to help the next generation.”

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg

View More Video