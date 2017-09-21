Bibb students will have to make up two days for Irma

Bibb County students will make up two days this semester. The Board of Education approved Oct. 6 and Dec. 20 as additional instruction days at its Thursday meeting.
The district canceled school Sept. 11-15 following Tropical Storm Irma. The first makeup day was originally a professional learning day for staff. Schools will be closed for fall break the following week, Oct. 9-13. With Dec. 20 as the other makeup day, the holiday break now will start Dec. 21.
Board members Sue Sipe and Lester Miller voted against the recommendation, citing concerns about Dec. 20 being too close to Christmas.
The state Department of Education allows districts up to four days off that don’t have to be made up for emergencies. The Bibb district decided to make up two days, rather than just one, to ensure that students receive enough instruction time and preparation for assessments and don’t miss out on learning opportunities, Chief of Staff Keith Simmons said.
“We felt like it would be in our best interest should there be more inclement weather in the future, but also to allow more opportunities for teachers to get in front of students,” Simmons said.
If school is canceled later this year, makeup days will be scheduled during winter break, Feb. 20-23, he said. The board is petitioning the state to revise its Strategic Waivers School System contract so that it can have more local flexibility on the school calendar in the future.
As a charter school, Academy for Classical Education does not have to follow the same calendar as the Bibb district and is given more flexibility from the state, Simmons said. If time has to be made up, the school will survey parents to determine the best options for additional instruction days, Principal Laura Perkins said.
