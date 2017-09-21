Bibb students will have to make up two days for Irma

More Videos 1:42 Friends of Rutland High School senior killed in crash hold vigil Pause 1:13 Wreck was "a crazy thing to drive up upon" 1:26 Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 1:08 Lonzy Edwards fire station a major asset for east Bibb 3:05 Reichert wants GHSA events to be a 'first-class experience' 0:58 Warner Robins defeats Houston County 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 0:41 Riley enjoyed experience of playing at Auburn 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 3:52 Cop Shop Podcast: Power loss leads to gunshots Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'I am in shock' after Irma damage to historic neighborhood Tropical Storm Irma pummeled the historic Shirley Hills neighborhood of northeast Macon, shocking a neighbor who grew up in Florida. Dozens of tall trees and pines crashed through power lines and snapped poles Sept. 11, 2017. Tropical Storm Irma pummeled the historic Shirley Hills neighborhood of northeast Macon, shocking a neighbor who grew up in Florida. Dozens of tall trees and pines crashed through power lines and snapped poles Sept. 11, 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

