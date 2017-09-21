More Videos

Friends of Rutland High School senior killed in crash hold vigil 1:42

Friends of Rutland High School senior killed in crash hold vigil

Pause
Wreck was 'a crazy thing to drive up upon' 1:13

Wreck was "a crazy thing to drive up upon"

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 1:26

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg

Lonzy Edwards fire station a major asset for east Bibb 1:08

Lonzy Edwards fire station a major asset for east Bibb

Reichert wants GHSA events to be a 'first-class experience' 3:05

Reichert wants GHSA events to be a 'first-class experience'

Warner Robins defeats Houston County 0:58

Warner Robins defeats Houston County

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 2:38

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

Riley enjoyed experience of playing at Auburn 0:41

Riley enjoyed experience of playing at Auburn

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Cop Shop Podcast: Power loss leads to gunshots 3:52

Cop Shop Podcast: Power loss leads to gunshots

  • 'I am in shock' after Irma damage to historic neighborhood

    Tropical Storm Irma pummeled the historic Shirley Hills neighborhood of northeast Macon, shocking a neighbor who grew up in Florida. Dozens of tall trees and pines crashed through power lines and snapped poles Sept. 11, 2017.

Tropical Storm Irma pummeled the historic Shirley Hills neighborhood of northeast Macon, shocking a neighbor who grew up in Florida. Dozens of tall trees and pines crashed through power lines and snapped poles Sept. 11, 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph
Tropical Storm Irma pummeled the historic Shirley Hills neighborhood of northeast Macon, shocking a neighbor who grew up in Florida. Dozens of tall trees and pines crashed through power lines and snapped poles Sept. 11, 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Education

Bibb students will have to make up two days for Irma

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

September 21, 2017 5:28 PM

Bibb County students will make up two days this semester. The Board of Education approved Oct. 6 and Dec. 20 as additional instruction days at its Thursday meeting.

The district canceled school Sept. 11-15 following Tropical Storm Irma. The first makeup day was originally a professional learning day for staff. Schools will be closed for fall break the following week, Oct. 9-13. With Dec. 20 as the other makeup day, the holiday break now will start Dec. 21.

Board members Sue Sipe and Lester Miller voted against the recommendation, citing concerns about Dec. 20 being too close to Christmas.

The state Department of Education allows districts up to four days off that don’t have to be made up for emergencies. The Bibb district decided to make up two days, rather than just one, to ensure that students receive enough instruction time and preparation for assessments and don’t miss out on learning opportunities, Chief of Staff Keith Simmons said.

More Videos

Friends of Rutland High School senior killed in crash hold vigil 1:42

Friends of Rutland High School senior killed in crash hold vigil

Pause
Wreck was 'a crazy thing to drive up upon' 1:13

Wreck was "a crazy thing to drive up upon"

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 1:26

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg

Lonzy Edwards fire station a major asset for east Bibb 1:08

Lonzy Edwards fire station a major asset for east Bibb

Reichert wants GHSA events to be a 'first-class experience' 3:05

Reichert wants GHSA events to be a 'first-class experience'

Warner Robins defeats Houston County 0:58

Warner Robins defeats Houston County

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 2:38

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

Riley enjoyed experience of playing at Auburn 0:41

Riley enjoyed experience of playing at Auburn

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Cop Shop Podcast: Power loss leads to gunshots 3:52

Cop Shop Podcast: Power loss leads to gunshots

  • School's event provides food, fellowship to community

    Central High School staff served meals to students and their families at the Boys and Girls Club at the Buck Melton Community Center in Macon on Friday.

School's event provides food, fellowship to community

Central High School staff served meals to students and their families at the Boys and Girls Club at the Buck Melton Community Center in Macon on Friday.

Jason Vorhees and Andrea Honaker The Telegraph

“We felt like it would be in our best interest should there be more inclement weather in the future, but also to allow more opportunities for teachers to get in front of students,” Simmons said.

If school is canceled later this year, makeup days will be scheduled during winter break, Feb. 20-23, he said. The board is petitioning the state to revise its Strategic Waivers School System contract so that it can have more local flexibility on the school calendar in the future.

As a charter school, Academy for Classical Education does not have to follow the same calendar as the Bibb district and is given more flexibility from the state, Simmons said. If time has to be made up, the school will survey parents to determine the best options for additional instruction days, Principal Laura Perkins said.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg

View More Video