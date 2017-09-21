Baldwin County children may lose free school lunch benefit

Free meals are in jeopardy at Baldwin County schools. More parents need to submit their meal applications, so the district can participate in the National School Lunch Program for another four years.
Eight-six percent of students in the county qualify for free or reduced-price meals. However, with one month before the program’s deadline, applications have only been received for 66 percent of students, said Susan Nelson, the district’s school nutrition director. Baldwin County must show that 78 percent of students qualify for the free school lunch program.
If the application requirements are not met, breakfasts will cost $1.25 each and lunches will be $2.50. That would mean about $675 a year per student, according to the district.
“We live in a highly impoverished community, and in many cases for our students, these meals may be the only access our children have to quality nutrition,” Superintendent Noris Price said. “Every student needs to be healthy and have access to nutritious food if we want them to succeed in our classrooms. That’s why this program is so important, and that’s why I’m asking all families, regardless of income, to please fill out a meal application immediately.”
Families are asked to submit applications as soon as possible. They can do so at www.lunchapplication.com or through the link at www.baldwincountyschoolsga.org/school-nutrition. They can also fill out a paper application at their child’s school or at the Baldwin County Board of Education office.
