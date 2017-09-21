Air show to feature aerobatic performances, food trucks and exhibits

Want some high-flying fun? The 2017 Heart of Georgia Air Show is coming up Sept. 30. The free event is at Middle Georgia State’s aviation campus. Gates open at 10 a.m., and the show takes off at noon.
Attendees will be able to watch pilots perform aerobatic loops, rolls and spins. They can also try their hands at a flight simulator, get lunch from food trucks and check out interactive exhibits, a car show and a kids’ zone.
The campus is at 71 Airport Road, Eastman. For more information, visit mga.edu/airshow, call 478-471-2732 or email natalie.rischbieter@mga.edu. Visit https://www.mga.edu/about/maps.php for maps and directions.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments