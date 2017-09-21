Georgia Academy for the Blind students chosen for state student advisory council

Two Georgia Academy for the Blind students will be working with Georgia’s superintendent this year.
Eighth-grader Shakira Farley and 11th-grader Nikki Smith were selected by Richard Woods for the 2017-18 Student Advisory Council. They were among 142 students chosen out 1,500 applications from across the state.
They will meet with Woods three times during the year to talk about classroom policies and education issues. They also will serve as ambassadors for their school and complete service projects. Go to http://bit.ly/2y0Xhf8 to see the full list of students.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
