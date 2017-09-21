Georgia Academy for the Blind eighth-grader Shakira Farley, left, and 11th-grader Nikki Smith were selected by Richard Woods for the 2017-18 Student Advisory Council.
Georgia Academy for the Blind eighth-grader Shakira Farley, left, and 11th-grader Nikki Smith were selected by Richard Woods for the 2017-18 Student Advisory Council. Special to The Telegraph
Georgia Academy for the Blind eighth-grader Shakira Farley, left, and 11th-grader Nikki Smith were selected by Richard Woods for the 2017-18 Student Advisory Council. Special to The Telegraph

Education

Georgia Academy for the Blind students chosen for state student advisory council

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

September 21, 2017 11:50 AM

Two Georgia Academy for the Blind students will be working with Georgia’s superintendent this year.

Eighth-grader Shakira Farley and 11th-grader Nikki Smith were selected by Richard Woods for the 2017-18 Student Advisory Council. They were among 142 students chosen out 1,500 applications from across the state.

They will meet with Woods three times during the year to talk about classroom policies and education issues. They also will serve as ambassadors for their school and complete service projects. Go to http://bit.ly/2y0Xhf8 to see the full list of students.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 1:26

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg
There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started 1:56

There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started
Westside students eclipse their science knowledge 2:31

Westside students eclipse their science knowledge

View More Video