Elementary students thank power company for work after Irma

Elementary students learn the art of thanks Students in Joel Grisamore’s art classes at Hartley and Riley Elementary are making thank you cards for Georgia Power this week. Students in Joel Grisamore’s art classes at Hartley and Riley Elementary are making thank you cards for Georgia Power this week. Jason Vorhees and Andrea Honaker The Telegraph

