Elementary students thank power company for work after Irma

Bibb County students are showing their love and appreciation to the people who turned the lights back on after Tropical Storm Irma.
This week, art teacher Edward Grisamore has been teaching his Hartley and Riley Elementary students how to use art to express their thanks. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade are making thank-you cards for Georgia Power.
After the storm, Grisamore noticed a lot of Facebook posts expressing frustration with utility representatives. He thought the art activity would be a way to recognize those employees for the hard work and long hours they had to put in.
“I feel like, in a way, these power company guys are like our firefighters and National Guard. They come and help clean up and build community. It’s kind of an overlooked thing,” Grisamore said.
By Friday, Grisamore will have about 700 hand-decorated cards that will either be sent to the company’s Atlanta office or given to a local Georgia Power representative.
Kindergarten teacher Anitha McKenzie said the activity teaches students about gratitude and why it’s important. They experienced the effects of losing power, and now that it’s restored, they can thank the people who helped make it happen.
On Wednesday afternoon, her students filled their cards with drawings of rainbows, flowers, animals, people, castles and more using every color in the rainbow.
“We’re teaching our children to be leaders in the community,” principal Carmalita Dillard said. “I was very pleased to see them take an active part in writing thank you cards to Georgia Power.”
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments