More Videos

Wreck was 'a crazy thing to drive up upon' 1:13

Wreck was "a crazy thing to drive up upon"

Pause
Elementary students learn the art of thanks 0:56

Elementary students learn the art of thanks

Cop Shop Podcast: Power loss leads to gunshots 3:52

Cop Shop Podcast: Power loss leads to gunshots

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 1:26

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg

Renovation project turns school building into something to be proud of 1:03

Renovation project turns school building into something to be proud of

There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started 1:56

There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started

Ag Secretary Perdue visits pecan farm to see Irma damage 2:18

Ag Secretary Perdue visits pecan farm to see Irma damage

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain 1:11

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Coroner: Focus on the problems at hand 1:55

Coroner: Focus on the problems at hand

  • Elementary students learn the art of thanks

    Students in Joel Grisamore’s art classes at Hartley and Riley Elementary are making thank you cards for Georgia Power this week.

Students in Joel Grisamore’s art classes at Hartley and Riley Elementary are making thank you cards for Georgia Power this week. Jason Vorhees and Andrea Honaker The Telegraph
Students in Joel Grisamore’s art classes at Hartley and Riley Elementary are making thank you cards for Georgia Power this week. Jason Vorhees and Andrea Honaker The Telegraph

Education

Elementary students thank power company for work after Irma

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

September 20, 2017 3:41 PM

Bibb County students are showing their love and appreciation to the people who turned the lights back on after Tropical Storm Irma.

This week, art teacher Edward Grisamore has been teaching his Hartley and Riley Elementary students how to use art to express their thanks. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade are making thank-you cards for Georgia Power.

After the storm, Grisamore noticed a lot of Facebook posts expressing frustration with utility representatives. He thought the art activity would be a way to recognize those employees for the hard work and long hours they had to put in.

“I feel like, in a way, these power company guys are like our firefighters and National Guard. They come and help clean up and build community. It’s kind of an overlooked thing,” Grisamore said.

By Friday, Grisamore will have about 700 hand-decorated cards that will either be sent to the company’s Atlanta office or given to a local Georgia Power representative.

Kindergarten teacher Anitha McKenzie said the activity teaches students about gratitude and why it’s important. They experienced the effects of losing power, and now that it’s restored, they can thank the people who helped make it happen.

On Wednesday afternoon, her students filled their cards with drawings of rainbows, flowers, animals, people, castles and more using every color in the rainbow.

“We’re teaching our children to be leaders in the community,” principal Carmalita Dillard said. “I was very pleased to see them take an active part in writing thank you cards to Georgia Power.”

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg

View More Video