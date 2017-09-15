School staff help community weather Irma’s aftermath with free meals, groceries

More Videos 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday Pause 0:54 Houston school incorporates solar device into curriculum 2:50 Minor violation will get you a Benjamin in Monroe County 1:14 One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon 4:46 Cop Shop Podcast: Uber driver punched; man smashes door with hoe 2:04 Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail 0:53 Downtown Atlanta sees rare and heavy snowfall 1:33 'It can be that way again' 1:43 A sheriff's deputy shot a dog. Then his owner cut off the head 1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

School's event provides food, fellowship to community Central High School staff served meals to students and their families at the Boys and Girls Club at the Buck Melton Community Center in Macon on Friday. Central High School staff served meals to students and their families at the Boys and Girls Club at the Buck Melton Community Center in Macon on Friday. Jason Vorhees and Andrea Honaker The Telegraph

Central High School staff served meals to students and their families at the Boys and Girls Club at the Buck Melton Community Center in Macon on Friday. Jason Vorhees and Andrea Honaker The Telegraph