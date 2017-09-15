School staff help community weather Irma’s aftermath with free meals, groceries

Some Bibb County school employees opted for days on instead of off this week. Classes were canceled all week following Tropical Storm Irma, and some areas remain without power.
Central High faculty and staff served lunches to children and their families at the Boys and Girl Club at the Buck Melton Community Center. About 20 school employees helped with the event, and they sent out notices to all their students and also invited the community.
“Bibb County provides two free meals a day (to students),” said Adelia Wilder-Doctor, Central’s Read 180 teacher and the brains behind the event Friday. “Unexpected power outages probably put a burden on families who weren’t prepared to be out of school all week.”
Faculty, staff, alumni and community members contributed about $600; Frito Lay donated 500 bags of chips; Kroger donated gift cards; and Little Caesar’s donated 15 of the 125 pizzas ordered, she said. Food and drinks also were available for people to take home.
“Irma impacted the community in a way we didn’t expect,” said Joaquin Sample, special education and Advancement Via Individual Determination teacher at Central. “We’re just anxious to get these kids back in school. At the end of the day, we’re all part of this Macon community, and we’re trying to do anything we can” to help.
Joyce Smith, a Central alumni, brought her niece and nephew Karmen and Cam’Ron Jones to the lunch. They lost a lot of their food from the power outage and needed a good meal, she said.
On Thursday, Northeast High School reached out to residents without power in East Macon. More than 20 staff members bought water, juice, snack cakes, chips and crackers and put together almost 400 bags of food that they delivered to residents, Principal Steve Jones said.
The project was led by teachers Jarred Moore and LaTanya Singleton, both Northeast alumni. The Rev. Keith McIntosh, the school’s ROTC instructor, and his church, Swift Creek Baptist, gave out 100 bags of ice to the community as well.
“We know that was a very small contribution, but at the end of the day a little bit of sunshine can go a long way,” Jones said. “We just wanted to get out and serve those that haven’t had any electricity in such a long time.”
