First Amendment issues focus of public film screenings

A local college wants to get the community talking about First Amendment issues.
The Middle Georgia State University library invites the public to screenings of two films later this month.
“I Am Not Your Negro,” directed by Raoul Peck, will be shown at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Arts Complex Theater on the Macon campus. Discussion will be led by DeMarcus Beckham, president of the student group Gay Straight Alliance; Kelsei Etchison, president of Black Student Unification; and Andre Nicholson, communication studies assistant professor.
The film will air again at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 in the Walker Auditorium on the Cochran Campus. Nicholson will lead the discussion.
“This Film is Not Yet Rated,” directed by Kirby Dick, will be played at 3 p.m. Sept. 27 in the Arts Complex Theater in Macon. English professor Patrick Brennan will lead discussions.
For directions, visit https://www.mga.edu/about/maps.php. For more information, email dana.casper@mga.edu.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
