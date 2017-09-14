Getty Images/iStockphoto
Reading celebration at Macon Mall rescheduled

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

September 14, 2017 2:43 PM

The first event for elementary schools participating in the new Macon READS Program has been rescheduled.

The READS Spirit Night, originally planned for Sept. 14, will now be 5-7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Macon Mall’s center court.

The Spirit Night will feature interactive reading games and prizes. The second event, READS Recognition Night, will be held at the end of the school year and honor student readers.

Schools must register in advance to participate in the free program. Email ourcityreads@hullpg.com or visit www.ourcityreads.com for more information.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

