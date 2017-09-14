Student hopes fast fingers, thinking will one day get him to Rubik’s Cube nationals

More Videos 1:05 Macon dodged no bullets with Irma Pause 1:14 This puzzle is no problem for Central High student 0:49 School's event provides food, fellowship to community 1:26 Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 2:18 Ag Secretary Perdue visits pecan farm to see Irma damage 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:55 Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown 1:01 Alabama fans kicked out of FSU game after fighting in the stands 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general Video Link copy Embed Code copy

This puzzle is no problem for Central High student Hassan Harclerode Jr., a 10th-grader at Central High School, bought his first Rubik's Cube two months ago. It took him two hours to solve the 3D combination puzzle the first time. Now, Harclerode’s average is about 40 seconds, and his fastest time is around 27 seconds. Hassan Harclerode Jr., a 10th-grader at Central High School, bought his first Rubik's Cube two months ago. It took him two hours to solve the 3D combination puzzle the first time. Now, Harclerode’s average is about 40 seconds, and his fastest time is around 27 seconds. Andrea Honaker and Woody Marshall The Telegraph

