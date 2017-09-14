School staff serving free meals to kids Friday

Bibb County schools are closed Friday, but employees from one school are taking on a special assignment.
Central High school faculty and staff will feed students from 2:30-4 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club at the Buck Melton Community Center. The employees wanted to give back to the community and offer assistance after Tropical Storm Irma, according to a press release.
Any student is welcome to attend. The club is located at 841 Anthony Road, next to Ingram-Pye Elementary School.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
