Education

School staff serving free meals to kids Friday

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

September 14, 2017 1:40 PM

Bibb County schools are closed Friday, but employees from one school are taking on a special assignment.

Central High school faculty and staff will feed students from 2:30-4 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club at the Buck Melton Community Center. The employees wanted to give back to the community and offer assistance after Tropical Storm Irma, according to a press release.

Any student is welcome to attend. The club is located at 841 Anthony Road, next to Ingram-Pye Elementary School.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

