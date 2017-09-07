More Videos

Education

Dublin City cancels school Monday for hurricane

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

September 07, 2017 2:23 PM

Classes at Dublin City schools have been canceled Monday.

The district made the decision Thursday afternoon, “erring on the side of abundant caution concerning Hurricane Irma,” according to a press release.

The school system is following updates from Laurens County Emergency Management System and Georgia Emergency Management Agency and will post additional information on its website and social media pages as it is available.

Check back with macon.com for more updates on local school closings.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

