Georgia Military College Prep School cadets visit the Imperial War Museum at Duxford. Pictured, from left, are Major Amanda Mercer, Emily Arp, Mattison Strom, Anna Caldwell, Lyssa Blair, Melinda Steele, Natalie Hanberry, Jacob Kauzlarich, Sean Herndon, Aiden Greer, Jason Schneck and Steve Greer.
Georgia Military College Prep School cadets visit the Imperial War Museum at Duxford. Pictured, from left, are Major Amanda Mercer, Emily Arp, Mattison Strom, Anna Caldwell, Lyssa Blair, Melinda Steele, Natalie Hanberry, Jacob Kauzlarich, Sean Herndon, Aiden Greer, Jason Schneck and Steve Greer. Special to The Telegraph
Georgia Military College Prep School cadets visit the Imperial War Museum at Duxford. Pictured, from left, are Major Amanda Mercer, Emily Arp, Mattison Strom, Anna Caldwell, Lyssa Blair, Melinda Steele, Natalie Hanberry, Jacob Kauzlarich, Sean Herndon, Aiden Greer, Jason Schneck and Steve Greer. Special to The Telegraph

Education

Young cadets immersed in UK culture during summer trip

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

September 07, 2017 12:20 PM

Ten area students got to know the United Kingdom this summer. The cadets at Georgia Military College’s Prep School participated in a 10-day cultural exchange trip, hosted by the Royal Hospital School in Holbrook.

The cadets attended the Sunset Parade and a royal dinner with dignitaries and did field-training exercises. They also visited landmarks like the Royal Naval Museum, the Queen’s House, the Royal Observatory, Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, the House of Parliament, the Tower of London, Imperial War Museum and the Cambridge American Cemetery.

In other Georgia Military College news, the school’s accreditation has been reaffirmed after a 10-year review by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. The college won’t have to be assessed again for another decade.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 1:26

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg
There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started 1:56

There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started
Westside students eclipse their science knowledge 2:31

Westside students eclipse their science knowledge

View More Video