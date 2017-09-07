Young cadets immersed in UK culture during summer trip

Ten area students got to know the United Kingdom this summer. The cadets at Georgia Military College’s Prep School participated in a 10-day cultural exchange trip, hosted by the Royal Hospital School in Holbrook.
The cadets attended the Sunset Parade and a royal dinner with dignitaries and did field-training exercises. They also visited landmarks like the Royal Naval Museum, the Queen’s House, the Royal Observatory, Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, the House of Parliament, the Tower of London, Imperial War Museum and the Cambridge American Cemetery.
In other Georgia Military College news, the school’s accreditation has been reaffirmed after a 10-year review by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. The college won’t have to be assessed again for another decade.
