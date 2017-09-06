Bibb schools making ‘progress every day,’ superintendent says during community address

Bibb County schools are getting better, and it wouldn’t be possible without the community.
Superintendent Curtis Jones delivered a State of the District address to about 200 guests during the first VIP Luncheon at the Professional Learning Center in Macon on Wednesday afternoon. He updated the attendees on strides the district has made and asked them to continue their support.
“Give us a chance. We’re working hard,” Jones said. “I have great principals, I have great teachers, I have great students. The only thing they need is more opportunity and more time, and we’re providing that to the very best we can.
“I think things are improving. We are moving in the right direction, and the proof is because we recognize it’s not going to be a miracle. It’s going to end up being progress every day.”
Never miss a local story.
The event raised money for the state’s REACH Scholarship Program, which provides financial, social and academic support and mentoring to students in need. Scholars are selected in middle school and receive $10,000 for college if they have maintained all requirements upon their high school graduation.
Bibb County is responsible for contributing $20,000 each year for five years to the Georgia program. The district’s first seven scholars were selected last year, and all are in ninth grade now.
“I expected not to have the money to go to college. Now, I don’t have to be worried. It’s going to help me get to college,” said REACH scholar Jasmine Martin, a Southwest High freshman who wants to become a nurse.
Northeast High student Amari Stubbs plans to go to Georgia Tech and one day become a neurosurgeon. The scholarship program gives students the opportunity to rise above being just average and provides them with mentors to support them in their path to college, she said.
Lunch was prepared by students in the culinary arts pathway at Hutchings College and Career Academy, and all attendees received a Victory in Progress pin to wear to show their support.
Jones highlighted the Get Better Faster program for new teachers, pay-for-performance bonuses that employees will receive next year if the district meet its goals, fewer student absences, reduced class sizes, medical technicians being added to all elementary schools, improved reading test scores, higher graduation rates, and more on-time school buses.
“There are no shortcuts. It’s simply doing good work every day. It’s a community effort,” board President Daryl Morton told the guests. “We’d like to get to the mountaintop. We are not there yet, but we are climbing.”
Also during the luncheon, the VIP Volunteer Award was presented to Dominique Johnson with The Urban CEO; VIP Industry Award, Geico; VIP Partnership Award, Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Commission; and the Superintendent’s VIP Award, Blake Sullivan.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments