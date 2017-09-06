More Videos

'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

Pause
Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says 1:40

Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says

Grant provides resources to 'help keep our families safe' 1:33

Grant provides resources to 'help keep our families safe'

Peach County coach: 'A bitter pill to swallow' 1:01

Peach County coach: "A bitter pill to swallow"

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Cop Shop Podcast: Little boy caught on camera smashing school window 4:12

Cop Shop Podcast: Little boy caught on camera smashing school window

Overturned truck slows traffic on I-75 1:14

Overturned truck slows traffic on I-75

UGA fan uses mic, speaker to wake up Auburn neighbors after SEC Championship 0:40

UGA fan uses mic, speaker to wake up Auburn neighbors after SEC Championship

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

How can children live like that? 6:25

How can children live like that?

  • Bibb superintendent talks progress at first VIP Luncheon

    Superintendent Curtis Jones delivered his State of the District address to about 200 guests during the VIP Luncheon in Macon on Wednesday.

Superintendent Curtis Jones delivered his State of the District address to about 200 guests during the VIP Luncheon in Macon on Wednesday. Andrea Honaker and Woody Marshall The Telegraph
Superintendent Curtis Jones delivered his State of the District address to about 200 guests during the VIP Luncheon in Macon on Wednesday. Andrea Honaker and Woody Marshall The Telegraph

Education

Bibb schools making ‘progress every day,’ superintendent says during community address

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

September 06, 2017 03:44 PM

UPDATED September 06, 2017 05:23 PM

Bibb County schools are getting better, and it wouldn’t be possible without the community.

Superintendent Curtis Jones delivered a State of the District address to about 200 guests during the first VIP Luncheon at the Professional Learning Center in Macon on Wednesday afternoon. He updated the attendees on strides the district has made and asked them to continue their support.

“Give us a chance. We’re working hard,” Jones said. “I have great principals, I have great teachers, I have great students. The only thing they need is more opportunity and more time, and we’re providing that to the very best we can.

“I think things are improving. We are moving in the right direction, and the proof is because we recognize it’s not going to be a miracle. It’s going to end up being progress every day.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The event raised money for the state’s REACH Scholarship Program, which provides financial, social and academic support and mentoring to students in need. Scholars are selected in middle school and receive $10,000 for college if they have maintained all requirements upon their high school graduation.

Bibb County is responsible for contributing $20,000 each year for five years to the Georgia program. The district’s first seven scholars were selected last year, and all are in ninth grade now.

“I expected not to have the money to go to college. Now, I don’t have to be worried. It’s going to help me get to college,” said REACH scholar Jasmine Martin, a Southwest High freshman who wants to become a nurse.

Northeast High student Amari Stubbs plans to go to Georgia Tech and one day become a neurosurgeon. The scholarship program gives students the opportunity to rise above being just average and provides them with mentors to support them in their path to college, she said.

Lunch was prepared by students in the culinary arts pathway at Hutchings College and Career Academy, and all attendees received a Victory in Progress pin to wear to show their support.

Jones highlighted the Get Better Faster program for new teachers, pay-for-performance bonuses that employees will receive next year if the district meet its goals, fewer student absences, reduced class sizes, medical technicians being added to all elementary schools, improved reading test scores, higher graduation rates, and more on-time school buses.

“There are no shortcuts. It’s simply doing good work every day. It’s a community effort,” board President Daryl Morton told the guests. “We’d like to get to the mountaintop. We are not there yet, but we are climbing.”

Also during the luncheon, the VIP Volunteer Award was presented to Dominique Johnson with The Urban CEO; VIP Industry Award, Geico; VIP Partnership Award, Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Commission; and the Superintendent’s VIP Award, Blake Sullivan.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

Pause
Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says 1:40

Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says

Grant provides resources to 'help keep our families safe' 1:33

Grant provides resources to 'help keep our families safe'

Peach County coach: 'A bitter pill to swallow' 1:01

Peach County coach: "A bitter pill to swallow"

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Cop Shop Podcast: Little boy caught on camera smashing school window 4:12

Cop Shop Podcast: Little boy caught on camera smashing school window

Overturned truck slows traffic on I-75 1:14

Overturned truck slows traffic on I-75

UGA fan uses mic, speaker to wake up Auburn neighbors after SEC Championship 0:40

UGA fan uses mic, speaker to wake up Auburn neighbors after SEC Championship

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

How can children live like that? 6:25

How can children live like that?

  • "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

    "No Greater Love” premiers Friday at 25 U.S. theaters, including in Fort Benning, Lawrenceville and Buford in Georgia. The documentary follows the Second 327th Infantry Battalion, 101st Airborne Division — nicknamed “No Slack” — during a year-long deployment to the Kunar Province in Afghanistan in 2010. The film was directed and shot by Retired Army Chaplain Justin Roberts and co-produced by Laura Fong, visiting assistant professor and journalist in resident for Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism.

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

View More Video