Want more school choice in Bibb County? District needs your feedback

Bibb County parents, what public school options do you want for your children? The district plans to find out through a survey about school choice on its website. It will be available until Sept. 20.
“We are very interested in all parents, whether your student has not yet started pre-K or your student is graduating high school,” said Ben Bridges, the district’s director of fine arts and magnet programs. “We want every family to be included in the survey ... so we can look at future options within our schools.”
The 13-question survey will be used to gauge awareness of current learning opportunities, interest in current magnet schools, and what additional programs and themes should be added in the future, he said. The district wants to build upon its “portfolio of schools.”
The questionnaire asks participants what elementary schools are in their zone, what schools their children attend, how pleased they are with the schools, what areas need improved at the schools, which schools they’d want their children to attend if all were open to them, and if they are aware of the district’s five magnet school options.
Three of the magnets are elementary schools: Alexander II, which is themed around math and science; Burdell-Hunt, communications; and Vineville Academy of the Arts. The other magnet schools are Miller Middle, fine arts; and Central High, fine arts and International Baccalaureate.
The survey also looks at what other school choice themes families would like to see, listing STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math), STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), robotics, pre-International Baccalaureate, Police Academy, Firefighter Academy, marine science, film-making, media arts, biological science, architecture, design, business, global studies, Montessori and a write-in option.
“We encourage parents to sit down with their students and really discuss the possibility of new magnet school choices and programs,” Bridges said.
The district will form a school choice focus group, and those who are interested can enter their contact information at the end of the survey.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Take the survey
Go to https://www.bcsdk12.net/, scroll down to the “Latest Headlines” section, and click on the link that says “District Seeking Input Through School Choice Survey.”
Call Ben Bridges at 478-765-8594 if you have questions about the survey or need help accessing it.
