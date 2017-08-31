A good Samaritan lost his leg in a wreck. Now Mercer’s giving him a new one

More Videos

Amputee receives new prosthetic leg through Mercer grant project 0:59

Amputee receives new prosthetic leg through Mercer grant project

Pause
Harvey moisture streaming through Georgia 0:38

Harvey moisture streaming through Georgia

There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started 1:56

There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started

You don't have to be a dog to love it 1:21

You don't have to be a dog to love it

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:32

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin

Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation 1:29

Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation

People wounded as shots fired at Waffle House aN:aN

People wounded as shots fired at Waffle House

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon 1:03

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 1:38

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal

  • Amputee receives new prosthetic leg through Mercer grant project

    Ricky Lawrence lost his leg seven years ago in a car wreck. On Thursday, he was fitted for a new prosthetic leg made by the Mercer biomedical engineering department. The department will fit eight local amputees with new prostheses this year through a grant project.

Ricky Lawrence lost his leg seven years ago in a car wreck. On Thursday, he was fitted for a new prosthetic leg made by the Mercer biomedical engineering department. The department will fit eight local amputees with new prostheses this year through a grant project. Andrea Honaker and Woody Marshall The Telegraph
Ricky Lawrence lost his leg seven years ago in a car wreck. On Thursday, he was fitted for a new prosthetic leg made by the Mercer biomedical engineering department. The department will fit eight local amputees with new prostheses this year through a grant project. Andrea Honaker and Woody Marshall The Telegraph

Education

A good Samaritan lost his leg in a wreck. Now Mercer’s giving him a new one

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

August 31, 2017 5:36 PM

Ricky Lawrence was walking tall Thursday afternoon. The Milledgeville resident was fitted with a new prosthetic leg made by Mercer University’s Department of Biomedical Engineering.

He’s the first of eight local amputees who will receive the universal socket prosthesis this year. Dr. Ha Vo, who developed the prosthesis and works in the biomedical engineering department, and Dr. Lawrence Webb, with the Orthopaedic Trauma Institute at Navicent Health, received a $20,000 grant from Medcen Community Health Foundation for the project, Vo said.

“It means a lot. I’m grateful for being accepted (into the program). It makes me feel really good that I’m allowed to be a part of this,” said Lawrence, a lower-leg amputee.

Since 2009, a total of 7,012 Vietnamese amputees have received these specialty prostheses during Mercer on Mission trips, Vo said. Faculty and students travel to Vietnam twice a year for the initiative. Now, the local grant project will serve as a pilot study before Webb and Vo apply for a Department of Defense grant, which could be for as much as $1.5 million.

Lawrence’s new prosthesis comes days before his 49th birthday, on Labor Day, and the seventh anniversary of losing his leg.

On Sept. 2, 2010, he pulled to the side of the road to help a young woman who’d been in a wreck near Georgia College. As he was walking to her, he was struck by another vehicle and pushed into the woman’s car. His “whole body was crushed,” and his leg was barely hanging on below his knee, he said.

“I lived to see. They didn’t think I’d make it through. You can’t let it get the best of you,” Lawrence said about losing his leg. “You have to accept. You have to move on. I accepted it, and I went on.”

Lawrence said Webb treated him after his accident and recommended him as the first local patient for the grant project. Biomedical engineering students and staff spent a couple hours with Lawrence on Thursday, making sure the new prosthesis fit perfectly and matched the movement of his other leg.

Lawrence’s feedback and suggestions will be of great value as other amputees are fitted this year, said Craig McMahan, director of Mercer on Mission. Findings from the pilot study will be reported back to Navicent Health.

The prosthetic leg developed by Vo costs about $150, whereas others can be as much as $3,500. It’s also much lighter than other designs. Lawrence’s last prosthesis weighed 7 pounds.

Lawrence said his old prosthesis wasn’t always comfortable, and he’s developed bruises and can feel a lot of pressure while wearing it. He had nothing but good things to say as he practiced walking with the new device.

“When your leg goes into that socket, you can feel the difference. If you get that comfortable fit, it’s going to be a whole lot better,” said Lawrence, a photographer. “It felt great. It’s lighter. You have a little more control of your leg.”

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

Related stories from The Telegraph

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg

View More Video