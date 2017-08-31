A good Samaritan lost his leg in a wreck. Now Mercer’s giving him a new one

Ricky Lawrence was walking tall Thursday afternoon. The Milledgeville resident was fitted with a new prosthetic leg made by Mercer University’s Department of Biomedical Engineering.

He’s the first of eight local amputees who will receive the universal socket prosthesis this year. Dr. Ha Vo, who developed the prosthesis and works in the biomedical engineering department, and Dr. Lawrence Webb, with the Orthopaedic Trauma Institute at Navicent Health, received a $20,000 grant from Medcen Community Health Foundation for the project, Vo said.

“It means a lot. I’m grateful for being accepted (into the program). It makes me feel really good that I’m allowed to be a part of this,” said Lawrence, a lower-leg amputee.

Since 2009, a total of 7,012 Vietnamese amputees have received these specialty prostheses during Mercer on Mission trips, Vo said. Faculty and students travel to Vietnam twice a year for the initiative. Now, the local grant project will serve as a pilot study before Webb and Vo apply for a Department of Defense grant, which could be for as much as $1.5 million.

Lawrence’s new prosthesis comes days before his 49th birthday, on Labor Day, and the seventh anniversary of losing his leg.

On Sept. 2, 2010, he pulled to the side of the road to help a young woman who’d been in a wreck near Georgia College. As he was walking to her, he was struck by another vehicle and pushed into the woman’s car. His “whole body was crushed,” and his leg was barely hanging on below his knee, he said.

“I lived to see. They didn’t think I’d make it through. You can’t let it get the best of you,” Lawrence said about losing his leg. “You have to accept. You have to move on. I accepted it, and I went on.”

Lawrence said Webb treated him after his accident and recommended him as the first local patient for the grant project. Biomedical engineering students and staff spent a couple hours with Lawrence on Thursday, making sure the new prosthesis fit perfectly and matched the movement of his other leg.

Lawrence’s feedback and suggestions will be of great value as other amputees are fitted this year, said Craig McMahan, director of Mercer on Mission. Findings from the pilot study will be reported back to Navicent Health.

The prosthetic leg developed by Vo costs about $150, whereas others can be as much as $3,500. It’s also much lighter than other designs. Lawrence’s last prosthesis weighed 7 pounds.

Lawrence said his old prosthesis wasn’t always comfortable, and he’s developed bruises and can feel a lot of pressure while wearing it. He had nothing but good things to say as he practiced walking with the new device.

“When your leg goes into that socket, you can feel the difference. If you get that comfortable fit, it’s going to be a whole lot better,” said Lawrence, a photographer. “It felt great. It’s lighter. You have a little more control of your leg.”