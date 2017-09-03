For more than 50 years, he’s been in the driver’s seat for student safety

Albert Fields Sr. knows the roads of Monroe County like the back of his hand.

The 73-year-old has traveled just about all of them too during his 53 years working for the school district’s transportation department.

He said the students have kept him going and made him want to stick with the same employer for five decades.

Fields and wife, Leathica, live in Forsyth and have three children, five grandchildren and a sixth grandchild on the way. But he considers the students of Monroe County his children as well, and he’ll never forget them.

“I’ve always loved to be around the kids and work with kids,” Fields said. “I’ve always been happy here. Everybody treats me fine, so what’s the use to leave? You can’t ask for no better than that. I have worked with some good people.”

Fields, who just started his 54th year with the Monroe district, has worked with six superintendents and six transportation directors. He began his employment with the transportation department when he was in his 20s, taking over his dad’s school bus when he retired.

Fields drove buses for 38 years, switching his route only once in 1998. He did mechanic and maintenance work at the bus garage for six years, and then became transportation coordinator and finally fleet manager.

He earned the nickname “daddy” as a school bus driver, and some people still call him that today. On field trips, he bought students lunch if they didn’t have money, and he gave his riders fruit and candy for Christmas each year.

“I was more like a daddy to them than I was a school bus driver,” Fields said. “They believed in me. ... Always there on time, always made sure they got home. I always made sure (parents were) there for my students when they got home.”

As a fleet manager, Fields starts his day around 5:30 a.m. and goes home around 5 or 5:30 p.m. after all the buses are back in. He keeps track of bus parking, repairs radios, handles issues with road signs and tree limbs, checks in with all the bus drivers each morning, and makes sure bus drop-offs and pickups run smoothly, said Jake Davis, the district’s transportation director.

“I’m here for the safety of our children in Monroe County. That’s my job,” Fields said. “Once I get them home safely, get them to school safely, that’s the best feeling in the world to me.”

If problems arise such as bus breakdowns or traffic jams, he drives to the scene to take care of it. Fields said he goes to the Banks Stephens campus at Mary Persons High School every afternoon to direct the buses as they start their routes, and he stops by the other school campuses throughout the week.

He meets up with principal Richard Bazemore at Scott Elementary School a few times a week. They’ve known each other since 1968, when Bazemore was a Mary Persons student and rode Fields’ bus to athletic events.

“Mr. Fields and I have a wonderful relationship. He feels the way I feel, which is everything is about the students, their safety, their education,” Bazemore said. “He would do anything for any child in our school system.”

Fields is a “walking encyclopedia” when it comes to the bus routes and Monroe County’s roads, Bazemore said. He has an infectious smile and an engaging, warm personality that makes people want to be around him.

“He’s just great with people,” said Barbara Niblett, a Monroe County bus driver for 10 years. “He never gets upset with anybody. He’s a good man. I’ve enjoyed working with him.”

Tina Ivey, who’s known Fields since she was a child and has been a Monroe County bus driver since 2003, said he’s always there when the drivers need him and will do anything he can to help. Fields has a lot of experience, and his dedication and loyalty to Monroe County schools make him a standout employee, Davis said.

“I’m going to stay a while, but I’m not going to say how long,” Fields said. “If the good Lord lets my health stay, I’m going to stay.”