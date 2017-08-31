Students hitting the books at home in their pjs or on the road through K-12 cyber schools

More Videos 1:56 There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started Pause 2:31 Westside students eclipse their science knowledge 0:42 Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained 0:31 Spotting the signs of mental health issues 0:38 Harvey moisture streaming through Georgia 2:17 Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:32 Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 4:04 Cop Shop Podcast: Vandal attacks car; buffet dine-and-dash suspect nabbed 1:21 People wounded as shots fired at Waffle House Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Student pursues her passion at online school Rachael Dixon, an 11th-grader, has been enrolled in Georgia Connections Academy online school since sixth grade. Her family chose the school after Rachael was being bullied at her middle school, and she has been able to fully pursue her passion for art at Georgia Connections. Rachael Dixon, an 11th-grader, has been enrolled in Georgia Connections Academy online school since sixth grade. Her family chose the school after Rachael was being bullied at her middle school, and she has been able to fully pursue her passion for art at Georgia Connections. Jason Vorhees and Andrea Honaker The Telegraph

