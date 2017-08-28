Middle Georgia State University ranks among top of state’s 4-year colleges

Middle Georgia State University ranked no. 3 out on a list of the 10 top 4-year colleges in Georgia, according to the education website schools.com.
Georgia Institute of Technology ranked first place followed by University of Georgia in second.
More 50 colleges in Georgia were ranked for the list using data from the Department of Education and the National Center for Education Statistics.
University of North Georgia ranked no. 4 and Dalton State College ranked no. 5.
The rankings took into consideration factors such as tuition cost, variety of programs, graduation and retention rates, the website said.
About 61 percent of the 5,099 applicants to Middle Georgia State University were admitted as students in fall 2016, according to the National Center for Education Statistics website. The website also says 68 percent of full-time students who started their studies in 2015 returned for the 2016 school year.
For the full list of the top 10 best 4-year colleges in Georgia , visit schools.com.
