$10K donation will help area high school students discover why ‘Chemistry Matters’

A special delivery to Crawford County High School last week will help teach students for years to come. The Roberta school received a donation of $10,000 worth of science equipment Thursday.
The gift came from Georgia Public Broadcasting and Georgia Power, who partnered last year to produce a free digital series for high school chemistry called “Chemistry Matters.” The companies wanted to donate the science materials purchased for the project to a Georgia high school, GPB Education Manager Laura Evans said.
Holly DeFore, Crawford County High academic coach, contacted GPB to see if the school could implement the corresponding “Chemistry Matters” curriculum, which is aligned to Georgia Standards of Excellence in Science. Not only was the school given permission to use the curriculum this year, it was chosen to receive all the equipment used in the making of the series, Principal Ed Mashburn said.
“We wanted a school that needed the materials and was going to use them,” Evans said. “They already have a great teachers. They just needed some help in the materials department. They were ecstatic.”
Mashburn thought the school would receive three or four boxes of materials, but a truck showed up with more than 40 boxes containing almost everything needed for a complete chemistry lab. Items include Bunsen burners, spectroscopes, graduated cylinders, beakers, solutions, ice-melting kit, plastic tubes, flame test kit, thermometers, beakers, petri dishes and safety goggles, Evans said.
“Everything they used, we got it. For Crawford County to be able to get those type of resources to benefit our students is just a phenomenal thing,” Mashburn said. “It will be put to very good use. It’ll help our kids a lot.”
The materials will help increase the rigor in the classrooms and create a better learning environment with more hands-on activities, he said. Eleventh- and 12th-grade students in teacher David Israel’s chemistry classes will use the equipment.
“This donation will significantly expand student access to chemistry labs and will make a difference in how they will be able to achieve in the chemistry classroom,” DeFore said. “Our access to a lot of resources is very limited, so this was a wonderful blessing for us.”
GPB is currently working on a new physics series that will be available to Georgia teachers next school year, Evans said.
