Georgia Military College partners with S.C. school

Two Southern colleges are working together to help students advance their educations. Georgia Military College and Aiken Technical College in South Carolina have signed an articulation agreement.
With the partnership, Aiken students who graduate with an applied science degree and have 24 semester hours of transferable technical/occupational credit are guaranteed admission into Georgia Military College’s bachelor of applied science degree programs in business, management, supervision and management, or supply chain management and logistics.
Aiken Technical College is about 30 miles from Georgia Military College’s Augusta campus.
In other Georgia Military College news, the school’s online associate’s degree program in computer science was rated the country’s 12th most affordable program in the field by AffordableColleges.com.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments