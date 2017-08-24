At the headquarters of the Georgia Department of Education in Atlanta, the Georgia Board of Education voted on Thursday to recommend that Gov. Nathan Deal not remove the Hancock County Board of Education.
Education

State votes to keep Middle Georgia school board members in office

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

August 24, 2017 4:33 PM

The Hancock County school board has received a vote of confidence.

The state Department of Education voted Thursday afternoon against suspending the district’s five board members, said Meghan Frick, the department’s interim director of communications.

Following state board policy, the decision stops there rather than requiring additional action from Gov. Nathan Deal.

The suspension hearing in Atlanta was scheduled in late February after the the state expressed concerns about the governance of the district. Accrediting agency AdvancED placed Hancock County on probationary status after its 2015 review, citing issues such as improper board operations and hiring/firing policies.

Earlier this summer, however, AdvancED recognized improvements by the district in three out of five recommended areas and removed its “under review” status following a series of on-site reviews and interviews.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

