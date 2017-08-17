Georgia’s top students now guaranteed admission at this state college

Georgia’s top high school students have a little less guess work to do when deciding on college. High school valedictorians and salutatorians who apply to Georgia Tech will be automatically accepted, starting with the class of 2018.
The Georgia Tech Scholars Program was announced Thursday morning. To be eligible, the valedictorians and salutatorians must be at an accredited public or private high school in the state with 50 or more graduates and have completed the college’s prerequisite course work, according to a press release.
“The Georgia Tech Scholars Program is an outgrowth of our commitment to improve college access for students from throughout the state,” Georgia Tech President G.P. Peterson said in a press release. “While we are proud of our global reputation, we are equally as proud to serve many of Georgia’s brightest undergraduate students. The Georgia Tech Scholars Program supports our ultimate goal to put a Georgia Tech education within reach of all qualified Georgia students.”
The students may be eligible for financial aid such as the Zell Miller Scholarship, the REACH Georgia program from Gov. Nathan Deal and the Georgia Tech Promise Program.
“In order for Georgia to thrive economically in the future, it’s imperative that Tech recruit, develop and graduate our state’s top talent and cultivate innovation and entrepreneurship in business, technology and engineering,” said Rick Clark, director of undergraduate admission.
The University of Georgia has guaranteed admission to the state’s top students since 2000.
