College reschedules back-to-school event

A local college has rescheduled its Back to School Bash. Virginia College in Macon originally planned the event for Aug. 5 but had to cancel because of a power outage.
The celebration will happen from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 19 on the school’s campus, 1901 Paul Walsh Drive. It’s free and open to the public, and everyone is asked to donate school supplies.
The event will feature refreshments, hot dogs, bounce house, fashion show, coloring, car show, flea market, music, campus tours, program demonstrations, information sessions and drawings.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments