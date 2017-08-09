seb_ra Getty Images/iStockphoto
seb_ra Getty Images/iStockphoto

Education

College reschedules back-to-school event

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

August 09, 2017 2:06 PM

A local college has rescheduled its Back to School Bash. Virginia College in Macon originally planned the event for Aug. 5 but had to cancel because of a power outage.

The celebration will happen from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 19 on the school’s campus, 1901 Paul Walsh Drive. It’s free and open to the public, and everyone is asked to donate school supplies.

The event will feature refreshments, hot dogs, bounce house, fashion show, coloring, car show, flea market, music, campus tours, program demonstrations, information sessions and drawings.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Spotting the signs of mental health issues

Spotting the signs of mental health issues 0:31

Spotting the signs of mental health issues
Area first-graders getting special treat on first day of school 1:10

Area first-graders getting special treat on first day of school
Exchange program seeks host families 1:01

Exchange program seeks host families

View More Video