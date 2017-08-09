Bibb school named one of the most ‘family-friendly’ in Georgia

A Bibb County school was a top-10 finalist for the state’s Family-Friendly Partnership School Award.
Vineville Academy of the Arts was among 10 schools in Georgia selected by the Department of Education for outstanding customer service to families. The Family-Friendly Partnership Review Team did surprise visits with the 10 school finalists before choosing five winners.
In other school news, Vineville Academy rounded out the 2016-17 year by recognizing the students who displayed the most positive behaviors. Twenty-two children, one from each homeroom, were rewarded with a catered lunch from Olive Garden at the end of May. The incentive event was part of the school’s Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports program.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments