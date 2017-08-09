Vineville Academy finished up the 2016-17 year by hosting a catered lunch from Olive Garden for the 22 students who displayed the most positive behaviors.
Vineville Academy finished up the 2016-17 year by hosting a catered lunch from Olive Garden for the 22 students who displayed the most positive behaviors. Special to The Telegraph
Vineville Academy finished up the 2016-17 year by hosting a catered lunch from Olive Garden for the 22 students who displayed the most positive behaviors. Special to The Telegraph

Education

Bibb school named one of the most ‘family-friendly’ in Georgia

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

August 09, 2017 2:06 PM

A Bibb County school was a top-10 finalist for the state’s Family-Friendly Partnership School Award.

Vineville Academy of the Arts was among 10 schools in Georgia selected by the Department of Education for outstanding customer service to families. The Family-Friendly Partnership Review Team did surprise visits with the 10 school finalists before choosing five winners.

In other school news, Vineville Academy rounded out the 2016-17 year by recognizing the students who displayed the most positive behaviors. Twenty-two children, one from each homeroom, were rewarded with a catered lunch from Olive Garden at the end of May. The incentive event was part of the school’s Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports program.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Spotting the signs of mental health issues

Spotting the signs of mental health issues 0:31

Spotting the signs of mental health issues
Area first-graders getting special treat on first day of school 1:10

Area first-graders getting special treat on first day of school
Exchange program seeks host families 1:01

Exchange program seeks host families

View More Video