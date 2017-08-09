Local JROTC cadets go to leadership camp

Local students worked on their leadership skills this summer. Georgia Military College hosted the Junior Cadet Leadership Camp on May 30-June 1.
Among the 15 participating schools were GMC’s Prep School, Central High School, Northeast High School, Crawford County High School and Dooly County High School. Attendees participated in activities such as a leadership reaction course, canoeing, obstacle course and ropes course.
A Camp Commander Award was presented to Emily Arp, of GMC Prep School. Company awards went to Jayla Lawrence and Davis Isley of GMC Prep School. Cadet Above and Beyond Performance Awards went to Dmarea Brown of Central High and Alexandria Kauzlarich and Farilyn Hurt, both of GMC Prep School. Most Improved Awarded were given to Emma Holder and Meredith McCook, both of GMC Prep School, and Jarvis Holt of Central High School.
