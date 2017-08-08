Students can score free clothes at event Thursday

An event coming to Macon will help students dress for success. The Style Tour from Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia will offer free clothes and grooming.
The event, one of seven planned across the state, is open to the public. It will be at the Buck Melton Community Center at 150 Sessions Drive from 3-5 p.m. Thursday.
Every child who attends will receive a stylish T-shirt or uniform polo shirt and socks. The event will also include entertainment, games, prizes, snacks, refreshments and health information. Pampering stations will provide services like haircuts and manicures.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments