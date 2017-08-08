From left, Columbus State University president Chris Markwood and Turner College of Business dean Linda Hadley present a jumbo check Monday to CSU junior Michael Woodham, representing the $3,319.71 Wayne Starks and his wife, Stella, donated to pay for Woodham’s fall 2017 tuition after being impressed with the service he gave them at a local restaurant.
From left, Columbus State University president Chris Markwood and Turner College of Business dean Linda Hadley present a jumbo check Monday to CSU junior Michael Woodham, representing the $3,319.71 Wayne Starks and his wife, Stella, donated to pay for Woodham’s fall 2017 tuition after being impressed with the service he gave them at a local restaurant. Columbus State University
Education

Waiter’s surprise tip pays for semester of school at Georgia college

By Mark Rice

A Columbus State University student’s excellent service as a waiter at a local restaurant resulted in a mighty fine tip: a semester of tuition.

Michael Woodham, a junior majoring in business entrepreneurship, happened to be serving is a Wayne Starks and his wife, Stella, and they were so impressed with him that they decided to pay for his fall 2017 semester tuition, CSU announced in a news release Monday.

That’s a check for $3,319.71.

“I really just try to serve everyone with great service,” Woodham said in the news release, “so I am excited and really surprised by this support.”

CSU Turner College of Business dean Linda Hadley surprised Woodham with the news Monday afternoon.

“This is a reminder that little things matter and how the positive things you do can come back to benefit you later,” Hadley said in the news release. “The fact that the Starks decided to support this young man and pay it forward shows great support for our university and our students.”

Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele

