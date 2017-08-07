Gordon State president set to retire

The president of an area college is retiring at the end of the year. Max Burns, leader of Gordon State College since January 2012, will leave his post Dec. 31.
“It has been my great honor to serve as president of Gordon State College,” he said in a press release. “I’ll always be cheering for Gordon State, which has an incredibly bright future.”
Since Burns came to Gordon State, the school’s graduation and freshman student retention rates have risen by 12 and 24 percent, respectively, and six new baccalaureate degree programs have been added.
In addition, $25 million has been invested in facilities improvements. The number of student scholarships has increased by 81 percent and their dollar amounts by 125 percent.
“The success of Gordon State College can be directly attributed to President Burns’ outstanding leadership,” Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “(His) emphasis on creating learning opportunities and building a campus community that cares about its students has helped Gordon State achieve greater student success.”
Burns previously served as dean of the Mike Cottrell College of Business at the University of North Georgia. Details on the search for the next Gordon College president have not been released.
