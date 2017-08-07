More than $500,000 in grants awarded to Bibb teachers

The innovative classroom ideas of more than 100 teachers in Bibb County will become a reality this year, thanks to funding from the Peyton Anderson Foundation.
The organization has awarded $532,875 to 112 projects through its new Teach to Inspire Project grant program, which was announced in April. Almost 250 grant proposals were submitted before the 2016-17 school year ended.
“While all of the ideas deserve implementation, the foundation is grateful we could provide funding for 112 projects to expand opportunities for our teachers and students, empower Bibb County classrooms and make the 2017-18 school year one of the most memorable learning experiences,” said Karen Lambert, president of the Peyton Anderson Foundation.
Grants range from $250 to $10,000. Vineville Academy received the most grants of any school, with $54,163 for 13 projects. Twelve grants went to Porter Elementary, and Rutland High School earned $39,000 for science and social studies projects.
