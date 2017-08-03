Car chase locks down Monroe school campuses

Monroe County school campuses are on lockdown after a chase and wreck involving a stolen vehicle this morning. Law enforcement officials are still searching for three suspects.
Mary Persons High School, the Banks Stephens Campus of Monroe County Middle School, Scott Elementary and the Board of Education buildings are keeping all exterior doors locked, said Jackson Daniel, Monroe County’s assistant superintendent for personnel and operations.
Students don’t start school until Friday, so only faculty and staff are on these campuses now.
Around 7 a.m., a state officer with the Motor Carrier Compliance Division tried to stop a burgundy Ford F150 on I-75 south in Lamar County. The officer was going to ask the driver to tie down an unsecured gas tank in the truck bed, Monroe County Sheriff’s Sgt. Lawson Bittick said.
The truck failed to yield and began a chase, exiting the interstate in Forsyth and then wrecking in the parking lot of the Monroe County Education Center.
Five people fled from the vehicle, which was discovered to have been stolen in Bibb County on Aug. 1. Several cash registers and packs of cigarettes were found in the truck bed. Officials think they were stolen from somewhere in the metro Atlanta area.
One person was apprehended immediately. Another was taken into custody while trying to leave the area, and a third person unrelated to the traffic stop was detained for attempting to assist the second person in fleeing. Two of these people already had active warrants in Bibb County, Bittick said.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting with the investigation and looking for the remaining three suspects. Officers don’t believe they’re still in the immediate area of the school campuses.
“This is the last pre-planning day,” Daniel said. “We have students coming back in the morning, so hopefully that will all be well handled by then.”
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
