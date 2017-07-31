Elementary school staff surprises students, families with home visits

It takes a village to raise a child, and the team from a local elementary school got to know that community a little better Monday morning.
For two hours, Hartley Elementary teachers and staff visited the neighborhoods in the school’s zone, with a charter bus taking them to each stop. They went door to door in small groups to meet their students, families and community members and provide them with information, starting with the Anthony Homes area. Bibb County students go back to school Tuesday.
“The parents, when they see we’re out here, they see that we’re committed to the community, that we care about their children,” said second-grade teacher Mary Bell, who made brochures to leave with the second-grade students.
This is the third year the school has conducted the tour. It brought the open house to parents who weren’t able to attend and bridged the gap between the school, parents and the community, said Principal Carmalita Dillard.
Second-grade teacher Sarah Sapp, a first-year educator, said she only saw eight of her 20 students at the school’s open house and hoped to meet more of them through the tour Monday.
“I want the teachers to know the communities in which our kids come from,” Carmalita Dillard said. “We want to form a relationship with the parents and with the students. We want them to know that Hartley Elementary is an extension of our communities in which we live.”
The staff reminded students and their families about the first day of school and told them how excited they were to see them again, Family Engagement Facilitator Cartese Dillard said. The interactions eased the kids’ worried and gave them familiar faces to look for Tuesday, Bell said.
“It’s a great way to kick off the school year,” Cartese Dillard said. “We might be a little sweaty and a little tired, but it’s going to pay off when we see these smiling faces (Tuesday) morning.”
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
