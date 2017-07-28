Judge to consider subpoena during Friday hearing in school lawsuit against Dallemand, others

Subpoenaed bank records for Macon businessman Isaac Culver and his company, Progressive Consulting Technologies Inc., total 9,666 pages, according to a motion filed this week in the Bibb County school district’s multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Culver, former superintendent Romain Dallemand and others stemming from an alleged 2012 fraudulent technology sale to the district.
An attorney representing Pinnacle/CSG and its president Cory McFarlane are asking a judge to restrict their subpoenaed bank records, and those of two individuals not named in the suit, as for attorneys eyes only information. Additionally Pinnacle is asking that a trust account receive the same designation, according to the motion.
A federal judge is set to hear arguments at 10 a.m. Friday about another company’s motion to quash a subpoena for its its financial records.
Reporter Amy Leigh Womack will be attending the hearing, live-tweeting and updating this story.
The company filing the motion at issue during Friday’s hearing — Integrated Technology Consulting Inc. — is not named as a defendant in the school district’s lawsuit.
Integrated’s attorney has argued that the subpoena is a fishing expedition, and if the judge doesn’t agree to put it aside entirely, he contends access to the records should be restricted.
The school district has subpoenaed Integrated’s records along with bank records for Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority Chairman Cliffard Whitby and his construction company, Whitby Inc.
Whitby has said Integrated is an investment company he’s done business with. Although registered in Maryland, Integrated’s tax bills are mailed to a Macon address.
He said he’s had an ongoing partnership with Progressive, but denies any participation in the 2012 technology sale or any wrongdoing.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report. Check back at macon.com for more on this story.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments