Local bookstore handing out 8,000 books to area students, teachers

Gottwals Books is giving away the book "First Day Jitters" to every first-grader in public and private school in Bibb, Houston and Peach counties on their first day of school. Shane Gottwals says the book is for children but has a surprise ending that will keep the adults happy.

