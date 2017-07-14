College program aims to create a community of sisters and leaders

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:07 A new kind of community at Georgia College Pause 0:45 State updates fine arts education standards 0:54 New law school dean returns to alma mater 2:00 School's drone pathway training future pilots 2:29 Couple gains another daughter through school's international program 2:42 Highlights of Georgia's new education plan 4:44 Georgia Film Academy gives students hands-on production knowledge 0:59 Local college helping train Georgia's next film production teams 1:23 Elementary students get lessons in coding 3:02 Howard High senior finds passion in contemporary violin music Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Georgia College has launched a Sorority Living and Learning Community. Up to 350 participants will live in residence halls and earn leadership certificates, starting in fall 2018. Video courtesy of Georgia College

