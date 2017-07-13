Wesleyan names new vice president for enrollment

Another Young Harris College educator has made the move to Macon. Clint Hobbs is the new vice president for strategic enrollment management at Wesleyan College.
Hobbs was on staff at Young Harris for 27 years, serving in the office of admissions before becoming vice president for enrollment management and external relations from 2004-2016. Cathy Cox was the president of Young Harris College for 10 years before becoming the dean for Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law. Both started their new roles July 1.
Hobbs earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from University of Georgia and an associate’s degree from Young Harris College. He worked with an enrollment management consulting firm from 2016 until taking on his new role at Wesleyan.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
