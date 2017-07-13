University looks to local and state leaders for advice

Middle Georgia State University has created a council to provide guidance on the school’s operations and future.
Twenty-five local, regional and state leaders from the public, private and nonprofit sectors are on the new University Advisory Council. Council members include mayors, hospital leaders, industry executives, senators, state representatives, city officials and school superintendents.
The members will advise the school’s president, Christopher Blake, and serve as a liaison between Middle Georgia State and the community. The group will meet twice a year, and the first meeting was held April 5.
