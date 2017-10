The Class of 2017 from Mercer University School of Medicine donated $517.65 to the Macon Volunteer Clinic. Pictured, from left, are School of Medicine Dean Dr. Jean Sumner; members of the Class of 2017, Dr. Jacob Fitzpatrick and Dr. Brittany Chandler; Rita McCurdy, executive director of Macon Volunteer Clinic; Angela Millett, volunteer coordinator for Macon Volunteer Clinic; and Dr. W. Patrick Roche, associate dean of student affairs for the School of Medicine. Special to The Telegraph