Back-to-school giveaways happening in the area

Area school districts and communities are helping teachers, students and parents get ready for the new year.
▪ With a valid school ID, teachers in Macon and the surrounding area can snag freebies at Kroger’s Teacher Supplies Giveaway. The event is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday at the Wilson Convention Center, 200 Coliseum Drive, Macon.
▪ Jones County’s Back to School Carnival is 3-6 p.m. July 20 at Gray Elementary, 365 Georgia 18. There will be free health screenings, immunizations and school supplies.
▪ Houston County’s Back2School Bash is 9 a.m. to noon July 21 at Watson Primary School, 61 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Warner Robins. There will free haircuts (until 2 p.m.), food, balloon bounce inflatables and information booths, and 2,500 backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
