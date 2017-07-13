gojak Getty Images/iStockphoto
July 13, 2017 12:02 PM

Back-to-school giveaways happening in the area

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

Area school districts and communities are helping teachers, students and parents get ready for the new year.

▪  With a valid school ID, teachers in Macon and the surrounding area can snag freebies at Kroger’s Teacher Supplies Giveaway. The event is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday at the Wilson Convention Center, 200 Coliseum Drive, Macon.

▪  Jones County’s Back to School Carnival is 3-6 p.m. July 20 at Gray Elementary, 365 Georgia 18. There will be free health screenings, immunizations and school supplies.

▪  Houston County’s Back2School Bash is 9 a.m. to noon July 21 at Watson Primary School, 61 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Warner Robins. There will free haircuts (until 2 p.m.), food, balloon bounce inflatables and information booths, and 2,500 backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

