Scholarship news: Area students win awards from Kiwanis Club, Master Gardeners

▪ The Perry Kiwanis Club awarded college scholarships to William Cody Bodrey, a graduate of The Westfield School going to University of Georgia; Skylar Mizell, a Perry High graduate going to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College; and Vincent Glover, a Perry High graduate going to University of Georgia. Each will receive $1,500 for four years.
▪ Olivia Pelton, a Baldwin High School graduate, received the $2,000 Wintzell’s Oyster House “My Town” Award during the 60th Distinguished Young Women National Finals. She will attend Belmont University this fall.
▪ The Master Gardeners of Central Georgia awarded $1,000 scholarships to Elizabeth Smith and Emsley Smith, Mary Persons High School graduates going to LaGrange College. Jones County’s McKenzie Lewis, a rising sophomore at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, and Bibb County’s Catherine Pope, a rising junior at University of Georgia, also won $1,000 scholarships. The $2,000 Sylvie Utick Memorial Academic Scholarship went to Emily Coon, a graduate of Peach County High School going to Kennesaw State University.
