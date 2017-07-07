The Perry Kiwanis Club awarded college scholarships to, from left, William Cody Bodrey, Skylar Mizell and Vincent Glover.
Education

July 07, 2017 1:36 PM

Scholarship news: Area students win awards from Kiwanis Club, Master Gardeners

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

▪  The Perry Kiwanis Club awarded college scholarships to William Cody Bodrey, a graduate of The Westfield School going to University of Georgia; Skylar Mizell, a Perry High graduate going to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College; and Vincent Glover, a Perry High graduate going to University of Georgia. Each will receive $1,500 for four years.

▪  Olivia Pelton, a Baldwin High School graduate, received the $2,000 Wintzell’s Oyster House “My Town” Award during the 60th Distinguished Young Women National Finals. She will attend Belmont University this fall.

▪  The Master Gardeners of Central Georgia awarded $1,000 scholarships to Elizabeth Smith and Emsley Smith, Mary Persons High School graduates going to LaGrange College. Jones County’s McKenzie Lewis, a rising sophomore at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, and Bibb County’s Catherine Pope, a rising junior at University of Georgia, also won $1,000 scholarships. The $2,000 Sylvie Utick Memorial Academic Scholarship went to Emily Coon, a graduate of Peach County High School going to Kennesaw State University.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

