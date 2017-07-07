Space available at some Houston schools for students who wish to transfer

Houston County has openings for students at some of its elementary schools. Under House Bills 251 and 224, parents and military families can request to transfer their children to other schools that have space available.
There’s room for kindergarten students at Parkwood and Shirley Hills elementary schools; first grade, Bonaire and Parkwood; second, Tucker; third, Hilltop, Kings Chapel and Tucker; fourth, Centerville, Hilltop, Lindsey, Miller, Morningside, Northside Parkwood, Shirley Hills, Tucker and Westside; and fifth, Lindsey, Miller, Morningside, Russell and Shirley Hills. These openings could change.
Transfer request forms can be found online at http://bit.ly/2sxn8sO and http://bit.ly/2uy7IG9 or picked up at any school. Applications will be accepted by mail until Aug. 21. All students begin the school year at the school in their zone. Those approved for transfer will start at the new schools Sept. 5.
In other school news, all Houston schools will be hosting meet-and-greet events between July 27 and Aug. 1. Parents and students can meet teachers and see their classrooms, and the high schools are having orientation for ninth-graders and new students.
For the complete schedule by school, visit http://bit.ly/2sLvTnh. For more information on transfer requests, contact Richard.Rogers@hcbe.net or 478-218-7512.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382
