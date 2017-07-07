Community Foundation honors high school seniors

JaiQuia Wright is this year’s winner of the Major David L. Carter Scholarship. This award from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia is given to a JROTC cadet and graduating senior from Central High School.
If she continues to meet the academic requirements, Wright will receive $500 a semester throughout her undergraduate career. She plans to study sports medicine at Armstrong State University this fall.
The Carter Scholarship fund has received a financial boost, thanks to an anonymous donor. The donor challenged the scholarship committee to raise $12,500, and then contributed an additional $10,000 when that goal was met.
In addition, the foundation presented 11 students with $1,000 Clifton-Whitehead Scholarships for the 2017-18 school year. These students demonstrated strong academic achievement, overcame adversity, and were dedication to their schools, communities and/or religious organizations.
The recipients are Jada Salaam, Jordan Pitts, Anjali Patel, Brandi Lewis, Grace Nguyen, Michael Parrott, Nikesia Patrick, Shan’Tricia Vinson, Kanan Patel, Miranda Windham and Payton Marie Sapp Daniel.
Andrea Honaker
