Central Georgia Tech partners with Chinese vocational schools

Central Georgia Technical College now has sister schools in China.
Amy Holloway, vice president for academic affairs, signed agreements for continuing education partnerships with several vocational schools during a recent trip to the Guangzhou province.
Through these collaborations, faculty and students from the Chinese schools and Central Georgia Tech will be able to participate in cultural study experiences in person and through virtual technology.
Central Georgia Tech will be working with the South China Institute for Software Engineering, Guangzhou University, Guangzhou Information Engineering Vocational School, Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Vocational School and the GAIA Blue Butterfly Group.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
