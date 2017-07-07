International students find second families across Middle Georgia

For some students, the end of summer means more than just shopping for school supplies and finishing assignments.
It’s a trip halfway around the world to a whole new culture, home and family.
Each year, dozens of international students enroll in the upper grades of Middle Georgia’s schools. The students live with host families in the community, often staying with them until they go on to American colleges.
These international programs benefit not only the foreign students but the host families and the schools themselves, providing for an unforgettable life experience, those involved say.
Making connections
Schools often work with “homestay” companies to match international students with their homes away from home.
Host families receive monthly stipends to help with expenses, and they are responsible for providing students with private bedrooms, meals and transportation, said Robert Sassos, recruitment manager for the Southeast region of Twinn Palms, which works with Stratford Academy. The students go back to their home country or travel during Christmas and summer breaks.
Tattnall Square Academy works with New Oasis International, said Paul Sardoma, the school’s international studies coordinator. Mount de Sales Academy has been involved with agencies such as China Project Hope, ONE USA, AnB Education and ASSE, Director of Admissions Ashley Griffin said.
“We’ve had more students in our program than we’ve ever had, but the biggest issue is finding host families for our students,” said Mike Franklin, head of Mount de Sales’ upper school.
First Presbyterian Day School partners with a couple of organizations to find international students but selects its own host families, said Christen McCommon, the school’s international program director.
In the Bibb and Houston County school systems, exchange students work individually with organizations to get placed with host families, who then work directly with the schools for enrollment, the district communications representatives said.
Meet your family
Hosts could be retirees, empty nesters, couples with children or single parents, Sassos said. They do not have to be families with children already at the school, Sardoma said.
“It brings a great experience to the family,” McCommon said. “Their kids are growing up and seeing and experience a different culture.”
Millie Jones, a Stratford teacher for 19 years, and her husband, Stephen, hosted Italian student Andrea Pitacco for one semester in 2014 and Chinese student Shijing Gong this past year. The couple has 19- and 23-year-old daughters and love having teenagers in the house.
“My family and I just have very open hearts for young people, and we had an available bedroom and thought it was the right thing to do,” she said. “The kids fit in so well with our family. They were happy and grateful to be here.”
For three years, Charlie and Monni Parrish opened their home to Chinese student Tia Ouyang, who attended First Presbyterian Day School and just finished her first year at the University of Maryland.
“We have two teenage children of our own, but we also had a spare room,” Charlie Parrish said. “Since our two kids are adopted from Russia, we already kind of had a built-in heart for children from other countries.”
A whole new world
All the international students speak English, although it’s not their primary language, Sassos said. Stratford will have a total of seven foreign students this fall, most from China, and Tattnall is expecting four students from mainland China.
“They’re coming here to learn the American culture, language and get an education. The vast majority of them have a focus of attending an American college,” Sassos said.
FPD gets about 15 international pupils each year. For the fall, one is Italian and the others are Chinese, and teens have traveled from Vietnam and Spain in the past.
Most of Mount de Sales’ two dozen exchange students over the last two years have been Chinese, but some of them have come from Russia, Latin America, Poland and Spain.
“It’s part of our mission, just to be as diverse as we can,” Franklin said. “It’s all about a healthy student population that’s representative of the world.”
Tenth-grader Ricky Zhu and 11th-grader Nancy Qin are returning to Tattnall for a second year. Sardoma said the students really came out of their shells last year. Qin was on the school’s Valentine’s Day court, and Zhu was on the soccer team.
“Nancy and Ricky are part of the Tattnall family,” he said. “This isn’t just a relationship between the international student and the host family.”
A bonding experience
“You get to see the student grow. You have that bonding experience of experiencing each other’s culture,” Sassos said. “Their relationships last long after they graduate.”
The international students communicate regularly with their own families at home, and the two families get to know each other. Pitacco’s biological mother communicated often with Jones over the internet via Skype and came to stay with her in Macon for graduation, Jones said.
Pittaco and Gong are like her children now, and she continues to keep in touch with them. She met Pitacco and his mother in Venice last summer.
“Andrea was the son my husband never had. He was the brother my girls never had. Shijing was a part of the family,” Jones said.
Ouyang became a big sister and a good example to the Parrishes’ 16-year-old daughter, Nicole, said Monni Parrish. She’s now an extension of their family, Charlie Parrish said.
“We kind of went into it thinking it might be a blessing or benefit to Tia,” Monni Parish said. “The takeaway was that the blessing really went the other way.”
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Want to be a host family?
Stratford Academy: Contact Robert Sassas, 321-766-5212 or robs@twinnpalms.com, or visit www.twinpalms.com
Tattnall Square Academy: Contact Paul Sardoma, 478-477-6760 ext. 178 or paul.sardoma@tattnall.org
Mount de Sales Academy: Contact Ashley Griffin, 478-751-3240 ext. 110 or agriffin@mountdesales.net
First Presbyterian Day School: Contact Christen McCommon, 478-477-6505 ext. 188 or christen.mccommon@fpdmacon.org
