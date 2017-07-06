gojak Getty Images/iStockphoto
gojak Getty Images/iStockphoto

Education

July 06, 2017 4:24 PM

Library giving away free lunch, books to students

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

Students can get free books and lunch at a local library. The giveaway will happen during the summer meal program at the Shurling Library from noon to 2 p.m. this Friday and July 14.

Middle Georgia Regional Library and United Way are teaming up for the “Take a Book to Lunch” event. Children 18 and younger are eligible to participate, and the books will be theirs to take home and own.

The library is at 1769 Shurling Drive in Macon. The summer meal program runs from noon to 2 p.m. weekdays until July 14.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

