From high school dropout to fully paid college education

A couple of years ago, he was a high school dropout with no plans for his future. Now, he’s graduating with a 3.7 grade point average and preparing to go to Georgia Southern University on HOPE and Peyton Anderson scholarships.
With his family facing financial hardships, Ethan Rutland quit school at Jones County High at the beginning of junior year and went to work.
“I was just being a dumb kid,” said Rutland, of Macon. “I thought I knew everything at 16 years old and I really didn’t need school ... but that’s not the case. If you don’t go to school, it’s going to be a hard road ahead of you.”
A year later, he started 11th grade all over at Rutland High. He didn’t like the everyday school routine, but then he found a way to pursue a longtime interest and change his perspective senior year.
Rutland enrolled in the banking and finance pathway at Hutchings College and Career Academy. He traveled to the campus from noon to 2 p.m. every day to take those specialized courses.
Banking and finance instructor Steve Neil said he immediately noticed how brilliant Rutland was and how quickly he picked up on new concepts. At his teacher’s urging, Rutland competed in Future Business Leaders of America events, placing second in the regional competition and qualifying for state in the Excel category. Rutland also joined in the district’s Stock Market Game, and he and teammate Jameisia Burnett won the spring and fall challenges.
“He is a great kid. He has just impressed me all year long,” Neil said. “I just want the best for him. I don’t have any children, so (these students) are mine. Ethan is like a son to me.”
Neil has been a role model for Rutland and helped him map out his goals and his future, Rutland said. He will study construction management at Georgia Southern, and he wants to work with a company that flips houses in the future.
“His growth professionally has just surpassed any level that I could have wished for,” said Hutchings Principal Barbara Alston. “I know that he’s going to go much higher from here.”
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Area graduations
- Find a list of area high school commencements at www.macon.com/news/local/education/article151232637.html.
- People attending graduations at Macon Coliseum are advised to arrive early to allow time to go through the security checkpoints.
Comments