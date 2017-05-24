Young violinist earns full-ride to music college

A Howard High School student will begin fine-tuning her musical skills this fall at Berklee College. Ashley Pointer has received a full-ride scholarship to the Boston school, where she will major in professional music.
She first picked up the the violin at 5 years old, but it wasn’t until middle school that she discovered her passion for playing contemporary music and really got serious about it, she said.
“The violin actually is the instrument that most closely resembles the human voice,” said Pointer, who is graduating with a 3.5 grade point average. “I love the fact that it’s so versatile and the fact that you can make it sound like anything. There’s nothing that the violin can’t do at this point.”
Pointer, daughter of Charlita Whitby of Macon, is classically trained but can play many different genres. She has served as the concert master for Howard High’s chamber orchestra as well as for Macon Symphony Youth Orchestra. She was the first violinist ever selected for the Grammy Camp in New York City, and she was chosen for a string workshop at Berklee last summer.
“Ashley’s talent as a violinist is completely natural. It comes from within. She has her own characteristic tone,” said John Sweat, director or orchestras at Howard High. “When Ashley gets in her element, it’s just amazing.”
Pointer has co-produced and recorded several of her own song arrangements. She has had to carve her own path when doing contemporary violin music so far, but she’ll get lots more experience at Berklee, she said.
The young violinist doesn’t want to limit herself to being a session musician or playing in an orchestra. So, she plans to master all aspects of the music industry, including the business, writing, arranging and engineering sides.
“I think when she finishes at Berklee, she will be poised to go in any direction that she wants to go,” Sweat said. “I think she’s going to be widely known in the next 10 or 15 years.”
Learn more about Ashley Pointer and listen to her music at www.salutethemusic.com.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
