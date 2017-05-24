Young violinist earns full-ride to music college

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:11 Houston student reflects on her high school career Pause 0:54 Global Hawk makes historic landing at Robins 1:14 Lawyer for man accused of rape says his client can't prove his innocence 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 3:29 'Shot one time in the chest,' prosecutor says of fatal shot 1:44 Jonathan Ledbetter thankful Georgia kept him with program after arrests 3:10 Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner 1:18 Matt Blair credits trainer, coaches for comeback 3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Howard High School senior Ashley Pointer has received a full scholarship to study professional music at Berklee College in Boston. She has played violin since age 5, and her passion is contemporary music. Here, she plays an arrangement of Alicia Keys' "If I Ain't Got You." Video courtesy of Ashley Pointer

