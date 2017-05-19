Summer girls’ camps focus on STEM, construction careers

Area girls can get a closer look at high-demand careers this summer. The Bibb County school district is hosting two free, week-long day camps, which include lunch and T-shirts for participants.
Twenty-five 10th- and 11th-graders will be able to learn carpentry and welding skills during the Mentoring a Girl in Construction camp. The event is from June 5-9 at Hutchings College and Career Academy in Macon.
Science, technology, engineering and math careers are the theme of the Engineering Power Industry Community camp, which is for rising ninth- and 10th-graders. The camp happens June 12-16 at Howard High School in Macon.
For more information, contact Vonnie Angelo at Yvonne.angelo@bcsdk12.net.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
